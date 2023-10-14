Regina police charge teen with multiple robberies

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Police Service has laid charges against a 16-year-old boy after three recent robberies.

On Oct. 3, police officers arrested the teen at his place of residence. The youth was identified as having been involved in three robberies, occurring Aug. 16, Aug. 25 and Sept. 14.

The Aug. 16 robbery happened at the 5600 block of Rockdale Boulevard where a victim told police that he was robbed of his belongings by multiple males.

The Aug. 25 robbery occurred at the 1000 block of Pasqua Street North, where two suspects reportedly entered a business with face coverings, stole liquor and sprayed a staff member with bear mace.

The Sept. 14 robbery occurred at the 200 block of Argyle Street, where a victim was approached by two suspects, sprayed with bear mace and robbed of his possessions.

The youth has been charged with three counts of robbery and multiple counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.

The youth has already made two appearances in court.