Morning house fire in North Okanagan

Fire crews were called to a house fire in the North Okanagan on Saturday morning.
A witness told Global News that the fire broke out in Enderby, around 8 a.m., along the area of Riverdale Drive.
Global News has contacted the Enderby and District Fire Department for more information.
In related news, the fire department is looking for paid-on-call volunteer firefighters.
Visit the City of Enderby’s website for an application form.
Mission house fire: Neighbour recalls police ‘banging on my door’
Comments