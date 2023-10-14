Menu

Canada

Morning house fire in North Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 14, 2023 5:34 pm
Smoke rises from a house fire in Enderby, B.C., on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. View image in full screen
Smoke rises from a house fire in Enderby, B.C., on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Submitted
Fire crews were called to a house fire in the North Okanagan on Saturday morning.

A witness told Global News that the fire broke out in Enderby, around 8 a.m., along the area of Riverdale Drive.

Global News has contacted the Enderby and District Fire Department for more information.

In related news, the fire department is looking for paid-on-call volunteer firefighters.

Visit the City of Enderby’s website for an application form.

