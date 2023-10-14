Search and rescue crews look for overdue boaters on Great Slave Lake: Yellowknife RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A search is underway after Yellowknife RCMP received a report on Thursday that two boaters had not returned from their boating trip on Great Slave Lake.

RCMP said the two men, 65-year-old Samuel Roberts and 51-year-old Mark Elson, were expected early evening on Thursday.

A Canadian Coast Guard vessel was deployed early Friday morning, however, fog, high winds and poor visibility halted the search around 4:15 a.m.

CASARA and the Coast Guard launched additional search efforts later Friday, said RCMP.

RCMP said neither the men nor the boat they were travelling in has been found “despite an extensive search by air and water.”

The two men had planned to go for an afternoon commercial fishing trip near Post Island, said RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

Friends and family of the men said they may have tried to head to a cabin near the “old Mink Farm.” But RCMP said no trace of them has been found.

Aeriel searches were planned for Saturday.

Anyone who may be on the water in the area is asked to report any sightings of the boat or traces of the men to the Yellowknife RCMP.