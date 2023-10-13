Rescue helicopter needed after ATV accident near Enderby, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were rescued by helicopter Thursday, one suffering from serious injuries, following a backcountry ATV accident in the Hunters Range area, near Enderby, B.C.

Veron Search and Rescue said a ground crew also travelled to the scene an ATV. “To accommodate limited space in the helicopter, one team member elected to stay behind and await the ATV team for his own extrication,” the rescue service said in a statement posted to Facebook.

The rescue wrapped up around 1:30 a.m., Friday.

In its statement, search and rescue said the pair were fortunate to have cellphone access and warned that outdoor enthusiasts should understand that cell service can be limited in some areas.

“Please don’t rely on your cell phone alone when in the backcountry,” the statement read. “Have the training for the activity you are doing. Know your equipment’s limitations and your own.”

Last weekend, Vernon Search and Rescue came to the aid of an injured person following an ATV accident in the Harro Lake area. In a statement, the rescue service the person built a fire for warmth while they waited for help, adding, “We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to take the 10 essentials with them every time they go on an adventure. As fall sets in it is important to ensure that you are prepared for cooler temperatures.”

