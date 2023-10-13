Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Investigation continues into The Pas group assault that targeted teen: Manitoba RCMP

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted October 13, 2023 4:47 pm
RCMP The Pas detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP The Pas detachment. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three people have been arrested following a fight in a Manitoba community.

RCMP officers responded to a fight in a field near Smith Avenue in The Pas on Oct. 10, at approx. 12:40 p.m. According to police, four individuals assaulted a youth by kicking and punching him. One of them, said police, carried a knife.

The 14-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Three male suspects, two aged 13 and one aged 12, were arrested. They were released from custody on conditions and are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9, 2024. They face a charge of assault.

“We believe there are a number of people who witnessed this assault,” said Sgt. Colin Stark.  He added that parents should have a conversation with their children about whether or not they witnessed the assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video: 'All escaped inmates in custody: RCMP end Manitoba manhunt'
All escaped inmates in custody: RCMP end Manitoba manhunt
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices