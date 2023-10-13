Investigation continues into The Pas group assault that targeted teen: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been arrested following a fight in a Manitoba community.

RCMP officers responded to a fight in a field near Smith Avenue in The Pas on Oct. 10, at approx. 12:40 p.m. According to police, four individuals assaulted a youth by kicking and punching him. One of them, said police, carried a knife.

The 14-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Three male suspects, two aged 13 and one aged 12, were arrested. They were released from custody on conditions and are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9, 2024. They face a charge of assault.

“We believe there are a number of people who witnessed this assault,” said Sgt. Colin Stark. He added that parents should have a conversation with their children about whether or not they witnessed the assault.

Officials are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.