Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Outlaw motorcycle club to hold Friday the 13th event in Gananoque, Ont.

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted October 13, 2023 4:16 pm
Gananoque Police expect members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club to congregate in the city for Friday the 13th. View image in full screen
Gananoque Police expect members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club to congregate in the city for Friday the 13th. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Today is Friday the 13th and, in Gananoque,,that means the town is in for some special visitors: Members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, who have bee meetin up in the town every Friday the 13th since 2018.

Police have brought in reinforcements from the Ontario Provincial Police and other eastern Ontario police forces in order to keep a close eye on the gathering.

All was quiet Friday morning but police in Gananoque are on alert, just in case, saying members are coming from across Canada.

“We will have an increased police presence around the community,” Gananoque Police Chief Scott Gee said. “And should they need police assistance don’t hesitate to call dispatch or 911.”

 

Click to play video: 'Eagle’s nest platform installed at Indigenous garden in Kingston, Ont.'
Eagle’s nest platform installed at Indigenous garden in Kingston, Ont.

Gee also said the gathering will give police an opportunity to gather information on the group and its affiliates.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“With outlaw motorcycle gangs being criminal organizations, it’s an intelligence-gathering day, as well as a heavy focus put on public safety,” he said.

Gananoque Mayor John Beddows was not available for comment but did offer a statement on social media yesterday saying that this is an anticipated event that will be monitored by Gananoque police and that residents should direct any questions or concerns directly to them.

Residents who spoke to Global News said they’re accustomed to the recurring event and don’t expect anything to come from it.

Police anticipate the bikers will set up shop at an undisclosed location within Gananoque before making their way to different restaurants and bars for the evening before going their separate ways around midnight. They’ll leave the town until the next Friday the 13th, which will come in September 2024.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices