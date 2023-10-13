Outlaw motorcycle club to hold Friday the 13th event in Gananoque, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Today is Friday the 13th and, in Gananoque,,that means the town is in for some special visitors: Members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, who have bee meetin up in the town every Friday the 13th since 2018.

Police have brought in reinforcements from the Ontario Provincial Police and other eastern Ontario police forces in order to keep a close eye on the gathering.

All was quiet Friday morning but police in Gananoque are on alert, just in case, saying members are coming from across Canada.

“We will have an increased police presence around the community,” Gananoque Police Chief Scott Gee said. “And should they need police assistance don’t hesitate to call dispatch or 911.”

Gee also said the gathering will give police an opportunity to gather information on the group and its affiliates.

“With outlaw motorcycle gangs being criminal organizations, it’s an intelligence-gathering day, as well as a heavy focus put on public safety,” he said.

Gananoque Mayor John Beddows was not available for comment but did offer a statement on social media yesterday saying that this is an anticipated event that will be monitored by Gananoque police and that residents should direct any questions or concerns directly to them.

Residents who spoke to Global News said they’re accustomed to the recurring event and don’t expect anything to come from it.

Police anticipate the bikers will set up shop at an undisclosed location within Gananoque before making their way to different restaurants and bars for the evening before going their separate ways around midnight. They’ll leave the town until the next Friday the 13th, which will come in September 2024.