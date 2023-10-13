Experts says proper lawn care could make a difference ahead of Manitoba’s winter

With the winter season approaching, one Manitoban expert advised how homeowners could take care of their lawns before the snow settles and the temperature drops.

Residents, according to Green Blade Lawn Care owner Tim Muys, can take care of their yards by using a potassium rich fertilizer by mid-October, cutting grass to about two inches, and removing leaves left over before the snow falls.

It all has to do with what Muys said is avoiding any potential problems.

“Your lawn actually does keep growing through winter, believe it or not. Most of the development is in the root system more than anything else,” said Muys. Another key thing, he said, is to ensure that grass is not left unchecked as it grows. Any top growth of the grass could lead to things like rotting, fungal issues, and mold problems.

Story continues below advertisement

Additionally, any lawn that has long grass can be a good rest place for moles and mice. Keeping them unchecked can lead to grass that is eaten through and organically broken down, said Muys.

According to the business owner, lawns can still recover even if they are damaged following the winter. All it takes is some watering and time.

“Number one thing, give it time. It will come back within two or three weeks with some watering and some warm weather,” said Muys. “Whatever you do, don’t start digging it up and re-landscaping your yard. That is not at all necessary.”

Muys noted that Manitobans should stay away from the process of aeration before winter. The process, which involves punching holes into the ground to allow for air and moisture, is something he frowns on. He said that once the winter months come to an end, all the runoff from the melted snow fills the holes up without much benefit.

“If you do it early in the spring, you’re able to capitalize on any rainfall that happens in our toughest months – which are typically late June, July and August. That’s when you want your aeration to be working for you… helping you save on your watering bill and helping you cut back on the watering you’re doing,” said Muys. “We do it in the springtime. It (is a) far more beneficial time, a far better way to spend your money.”

Story continues below advertisement