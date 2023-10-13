Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Budd Park donated to city of Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 13, 2023 3:09 pm
Martin Pathak and Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic. View image in full screen
Martin Pathak and Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic. City of Kitchener
While many residents have played soccer and other sports at Budd Park over the years, they may not have known that the city was leasing the property.

At least that was the case until Friday, when the home of the Kitchener Soccer Club was donated to the city by Martin Pathak and the Pathak family in the name of Pathak’s late wife Joanne DeFrancesco Pathak.

“We’re deeply honoured to announce the donation of 40 acres of land, currently known as Budd Park, to the City of Kitchener, in memory of my late wife Joanne,” said Martin Pathak.

“We hope this contribution to the community will continue to enrich the lives of young people and residents and will give them an opportunity to enjoy the recreation amenities, like the soccer fields and ball diamonds for years to come.”

Budd Park has a number of soccer fields, baseball diamonds and tennis courts, as well as the Kitchener Soccer Club office.

It opened in 1980 on some of the former lands occupied by Budd Automotive.

“On behalf of the residents of Kitchener, I want to thank Martin Pathak and the Pathak family for their generous donation of these lands to our community,” said Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

“The park has welcomed tens of thousands of residents and visitors to our community over the years, and today’s news will see that continue for many years to come.”

