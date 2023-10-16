Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Temperatures staying above seasonal this week

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted October 16, 2023 1:37 pm
Rain ramps back up across the Okanagan Tuesday night. View image in full screen
Rain ramps back up across the Okanagan Tuesday night. SkyTracker Weather
Clouds return to start the second last full work week of October on Monday with a chance of showers as temperatures return to upper mid-teens in the afternoon.

After the risk of an evening thundershower Mondaye, skies clear into early Tuesday before clouds return later in the day as the mercury makes its way back to around 15 C.

Mostly cloudy skies return to the region on Wednesday with a chance of showers as the valley warmed back into the mid-teens before returning to the low 20s C on Thursday with clearing skies.

Temperatures will reach the upper teens during the height of the day to wrap up the week on Friday with partly cloudy skies.

The weekend will see a bit of a cool down with highs back to the mid-teens and a chance of showers on Sunday.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

