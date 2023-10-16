Okanagan weather: Temperatures staying above seasonal this week

Send this page to someone via email

Clouds return to start the second last full work week of October on Monday with a chance of showers as temperatures return to upper mid-teens in the afternoon.

After the risk of an evening thundershower Mondaye, skies clear into early Tuesday before clouds return later in the day as the mercury makes its way back to around 15 C.

Mostly cloudy skies return to the region on Wednesday with a chance of showers as the valley warmed back into the mid-teens before returning to the low 20s C on Thursday with clearing skies.

Temperatures will reach the upper teens during the height of the day to wrap up the week on Friday with partly cloudy skies.

The weekend will see a bit of a cool down with highs back to the mid-teens and a chance of showers on Sunday.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

