Lakeshore East GO train service suspended Oct. 13 to 15 weekend

Metrolinx says GO train service on the Lakeshore East corridor will be suspended this upcoming weekend.

The transit agency said the service will be suspended on Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 p.m. until the end of service on Sunday, Oct. 15.

The closure is due to “important infrastructure work,” Metrolinx said.

There will be GO shuttle buses to replace the train service between Durham College Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax and Pickering GO stations and then express to Union Station bus terminal.

Service will partially resume on Monday, with the Lakeshore East line running only between Oshawa GO and Danforth GO stations.

“There will be no train service to Union Station and customers are encouraged to use the TTC if travelling to and from Rouge Hill, Guildwood, Eglinton, Scarborough or Danforth GO stations,” Metrolinx said.

Full regular service is set to resume on Tuesday, the transit agency said.