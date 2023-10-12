Kingston, Ont. artists partners with artist from Zimbabwe

Send this page to someone via email

Rhonda Evans and Chaka Chikodzi are both artists and it’s art that brought them together and launched a friendship.

“When I first moved to Kingston a studio space a little bit on the outskirts of the city because I make a little bit of noise and dust,” said Chikodzi, who is an artist who specializes in sculpting.

For Chikodzi, a space at Kingston’s Glocca Morra Farms fit the bill.

When Chikodzi showed Evans a video of a well being dug in his home village back in Zimbabwe it dramatically changed their relationship.

Evans says the well is a life changing event for Chikodzi’s village and for her.

“The day the water came out of the ground absolutely just filled my soul and my husbands as well,” said Evans, owner of Glocca Mora Farms.

Now when Chikodzi returns to his village of Nhakiwa later this year he will be bringing a 40 foot shipping container with a tractor and other agricultural equipment donated by Evans and her husband, from Glocca Mora Farms.

Chikodzi said they will continue to collect items for his village until October 24 then they’ll be loading the shipping container which will be leaving Canada on the first of November.

“Pretty lucky I’ve got some screwdrivers, pliers, and wrenches in this one,” said Chikodzi.

He explained that access to water in the village has opened up possibilities and these items will bring those possibilities to life.

Even a new school is being built.

“It’s like for grade one to three because most of these kids they can’t walk like long distances to go to school, specially if mom is going to walk them and come back,” said Chikodzi.

Along with everyday items like sewing machines, shovels and the like they are looking for school supplies.

“Pencils, crayons,chalkboards, desks, tricycles, bicycles,” said Evans.

She said she’s learned sometimes the smallest effort can change lives.

“The little teeny tiny things that we can do to make that difference is so small and yet so big,” she added.

Chikodzi and the shipping container will be arriving in Zimbabwe early this January which will bring more than just farm equipment and other necessities.

It will also transform lives and an entire village.