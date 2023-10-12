Canmore residents appeal to premier outside meeting with developers

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of protesters were out in Canmore to meet Alberta Premier Danielle Smith ahead of her talk with the Bow Valley Builders and Developers Association on Thursday.

Armed with signs lining the street as the premier drove up to the Silvertip Resort, the protesters hoped to get the message across that the Three Sisters Mountain Village development project was “shoved down their throats” following a judicial overturning of a town council decision in what the protesters called a “violation of local democratic rights.”

“Our town council has essentially been muted,” Karsten Heuer of Bow Valley Engage said.

Land use decisions are usually made by municipalities, but an Alberta Court of Appeal decision dismissed an appeal to overrule a Land and Property Rights Tribunal of Alberta decision in May 2022 that two developments could go ahead.

The Three Sisters Mountain Village and Smith Creek developments are expected to add 10,000 residents to the town of 14,530.

“Why have a town council at all if these sorts of things didn’t happen? We had seven days of public hearings. People’s faith in democracy has really been undermined,” Heuer said.

He characterized it as “severe meddling” from the province over the town.

“I just want her to know it’s an issue… It’s not just a legal issue. It’s a political issue. Hundreds of her constituents are madder than heck with this and they have good reason,” Heuer said.

But before Smith delivered her speech to area developers, Canmore Mayor Sean Krausert said the town has been planning to grow its population since the early 1990s.

“I do not concur with (the protesters) characterization of the (court’s) decision,” Krausert said. “I appreciate the clarity of the decision and now we move forward.”

Smith didn’t directly address the court and tribunal decisions, but did say mid-sized cities play a role in her vision for the province.

“When I look at the potential for continued growth in our province, I think the best opportunity for growth is going to be in those mid-sized cities,” the premier said.

“I recognize, of course, that there are always challenges from housing affordability to labour supply and costs and many others.

“I think we have some friends down the road who have some concerns about the recent decision that the mayor referred to.”

In a statement, the ministry of Municipal Affairs said the tribunal is committed to supporting decisions that are “fair, unbiased, well–reasoned and thoughtful,” and follows the Municipal Government Act.

“Alberta’s Court of Appeal, which is the highest court in Alberta, ruled that the tribunal followed the legislated processes appropriately in this case,” Scott Johnston, press secretary for Minister Ric McIver, said in a statement.

The area MLA said the demonstrations were a democratic expression of citizen upset.

Protesters lined the road in Canmore as the premier drove up to the Silvertip Resort to meet with area developers on Oct. 12, 2023.

“I didn’t find it surprising. I know that there’s a sentiment of displeasure in this decision coming down,” Sarah Elmeligi said.

“If this development must happen, it must serve our community. The province must follow up with support for improved infrastructure.”

Three Sisters developer Chris Ollenberger said, pending the town’s approval of the first phase of development, he expects to break ground on the project in 2025.

“In the end it’s going to take decades. Whether it’s two or three, I don’t know myself,” he said. “This is a project that will grow Canmore but at a pace that people can absorb and work with. It’s not overnight.”