Playoff football arrives for dominant, undefeated Saskatoon Hilltops

There’s been no slowing down the Saskatoon Hilltops this year, who have put together one of their most dominant regular seasons in recent memory.

Through eight games the Hilltops have done nothing but find the end zone time and time again, however the pressure will now ramp up even more for the top team in the Prairie Football Conference.

“The real season begins,” said Hilltops head coach Tom Sargeant. “Now we’re into the playoffs, so the other stuff don’t matter. That was then, this is now and we just want to come out and play our best game of the year.”

The Hilltops have been practically untouchable this fall, rolling to a perfect 8-0 record with no shortage of blowout victories along the way.

Now, they prepare to host their first game of the PFC post-season as they will battle the Calgary Colts in the conference semi-final on Sunday.

This will be Saskatoon’s first playoff contest since falling to their rivals in the Regina Thunder in last year’s PFC championship game, with both players and coaches now using that loss as motivation in 2023.

“This year’s team would be defined by how hard they worked in the off-season,” said Sargeant. “I think the hurt of the last couple years paid off with that, too, and the fact we just can’t show up with a uniform and think we’re going to be somebody.”

Along with a breakout season at quarterback by Treyton Reider, who was one of the league’s top passers with 1,571 yards and 16 touchdowns through the air, the ‘Toppers’ have also been led by a historic defensive core.

In their eight games, the Hilltops defence has only given up double-digits in points twice and have limited their opponents to just 51 combined points throughout the season.

“Every week working against them in practice only makes us better,” said Reider. “The way they’ve been doing it in games just gives us a chance to score. When we get the ball at the opposing team’s 40-yard-line almost every time, it helps out.”

Not only has the Saskatoon defence posted gaudy numbers as a unit, Riece Kack led the conference with seven and a half quarterback sacks while Dalton Urban recorded the second-most interceptions in the PFC with five.

“The poise and confidence that they’ve played with this year, there’s no question they’re our top unit,” said Sargeant. “There’s no question they’re the lifeline to how we play.”

“The expectations are high for this football team and a big reason is because of the defensive performances. We’re going to need it again Sunday.”

For the second season in a row, star running back Boston Davidsen has also hit a major milestone surpassing the 1,000-yard rushing mark.

That consistency on the ground, according to Reider, has helped open up the rest of the Hilltops offence.

“Boston Davidsen makes everything so much easier for me,” said Reider. “When we’re running the ball as good as he is, it opens everything up and they got to bring more guys.”

Adding a conference-best nine touchdowns to his 1,184 yards on the ground, Davidsen directed most of the credit to his 2023 performance to his offensive line and teammates moving the ball down the field.

“It’s more of a testament to the other 11 guys on offence,” said Davidsen. “If I’m going out there 1-on-12, the last two years I’m going backwards for 2,000 yards. So it’s really a credit to them. It’s a team stat and I’m just happy that I can be a part of this team and we can work for that.”

Saskatoon will be taking on a formidable Calgary offence in the semi-final tilt, as the Colts finished just behind the Hilltops in points and touchdowns scored across the league.

After suffering their playoff heartbreak last season, Davidson added all focus is now being placed on the chase to add the program’s 23rd national title.

“It’s what you work all year for,” said Davidsen. “The whole off-season you’re thinking of moments like this. When you look back and remember the games you played and the most fun you had, it’s those playoff games.”

A spot in the Prairie Football Conference final will be on the line Sunday at SMF Field, as the Hilltops and Colts will meet with a 1:00 pm kickoff.