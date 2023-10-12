Menu

Crime

Washrooms vandalized at Kenyon Park in Okanagan Falls

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 5:52 pm
A collage showing some of the vandalism at the washroom facilities at Kenyon Park in Okanagan Falls. View image in full screen
A collage showing some of the vandalism at the washroom facilities at Kenyon Park in Okanagan Falls. RDOS
Washroom facilities at Kenyon Park in the South Okanagan are closed until further notice after being vandalized on Monday.

On Thursday, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen said the vandalism included physical damage and racist graffiti.

Kenyon Park is located along the south shore of Skaha Lake, alongside Christie Memorial Park, in the community of Okanagan Falls.

The RDOS says the park’s washrooms will remain closed until repairs are completed. Park users can use the washrooms at Christie Memorial Park.

The regional district also said a resident in the area reported seeing three people (two males, one female) committing the vandalism.

If you have any information about this, you’re asked to contact the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 and quote file number 23-16624.

