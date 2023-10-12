Menu

Education

Waterloo school boards score well as province releases EQAQ testing numbers

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 3:23 pm
Image of an elementary school classroom. View image in full screen
Image of an elementary school classroom Jan. 27, 2022. Getty Images
The Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) academic assessments from the last year were released on Thursday.

The tests are conducted as a way of seeing how students across Ontario are meeting provincial curriculum expectations in reading, writing and math.

Each year, students in Grades 3, 6, 9 and 10 are required to take part in testing, with some Grade 11 students also taking part this year, after having missed the opportunity to do so a year ago.

Locally, the Catholic Board outperformed the public board in most primary grade testing, but the opposite was true for the high school level.

For the most part, both boards finished above the provincial average in testing.

The Waterloo Region District School Board was above the provincial average in Grade 6 writing and math as well as Grade 9 math.

It was on par with the province for Grade 3 reading and writing, grade 6 reading and the Grade 10 Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test (OSSLT).

Grade 3 math proved to be the weakness for the public board as it was the only in which scores were below the provincial average.

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board was above the provincial average in Grade 3 reading, writing and math, in Grade 6 writing and math but below the average in Grade 6 reading, Grade 9 math and the OSSLT.

Scores were improved across the public board in mathematics for the over a year earlier, as were Grade 3 reading and writing.

They remained the same in other areas aside from Grade 6 writing, which was down year-over-year.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

