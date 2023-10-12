Fallsview Casino’s Grand Buffet in Niagara Falls to close

See more sharing options

A 20-year dining staple at a major casino in Niagara Falls, Ont., is closing its doors forever amid increased operating costs.

Fallsview Casino’s Grand Buffet will be no more as of Saturday and the destination is now redirecting customers to a 260-seat sports bar as an alternative.

In a statement last month, Fallsview cited increasing food prices and failed attempts to contain costs made the business “unsustainable.”

Prior to the pandemic, the buffet charged $25 per person for entry. The current price is $55, excluding taxes, gratuities or any alcoholic beverages.

“For this reason, we have had to make the difficult decision to close the buffet,” the note said.

“We cannot express enough gratitude for the support we’ve received over the past two decades.”

The casino is shifting customers to the new Overtime Sports Lounge as a buffet alternative. It opens on Thursday, Oct. 19, with a menu specializing in pub fare.

It boasts some 1,500 square feet of HDTV screens and an 80-foot bar that accesses the restaurant and gaming floor.

Fallsview has 25 eateries on-site.