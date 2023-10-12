Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fallsview Casino’s Grand Buffet in Niagara Falls to close

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 1:36 pm
After 20 years, Fallsview Casino is closing The Grand Buffet at their Niagara Falls, Ont. venue citing an unsustainable business model as the reason for turning it into a sports bar. View image in full screen
After 20 years, Fallsview Casino is closing The Grand Buffet at their Niagara Falls, Ont. venue citing an unsustainable business model as the reason for turning it into a sports bar. Fallsview Casino Resort / Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 20-year dining staple at a major casino in Niagara Falls, Ont., is closing its doors forever amid increased operating costs.

Fallsview Casino’s Grand Buffet will be no more as of Saturday and the destination is now redirecting customers to a 260-seat sports bar as an alternative.

In a statement last month, Fallsview cited increasing food prices and failed attempts to contain costs made the business “unsustainable.”

Prior to the pandemic, the buffet charged $25 per person for entry. The current price is $55, excluding taxes, gratuities or any alcoholic beverages.

“For this reason, we have had to make the difficult decision to close the buffet,” the note said.

“We cannot express enough gratitude for the support we’ve received over the past two decades.”

Story continues below advertisement

The casino is shifting customers to the new Overtime Sports Lounge as a buffet alternative. It opens on Thursday, Oct. 19, with a menu specializing in pub fare.

It boasts some 1,500 square feet of HDTV screens and an 80-foot bar that accesses the restaurant and gaming floor.

Trending Now

Fallsview has 25 eateries on-site.

Click to play video: 'India says Canadian senate speaker to skip G20 event in New Delhi'
India says Canadian senate speaker to skip G20 event in New Delhi
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices