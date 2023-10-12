Menu

Canada

Firefighter faces assault charges after clash with paramedics at Oakville hotel

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 12:16 pm
A Halton Region Paramedic Services ambulance is seen in Oakville. Halton Regional Police Service has laid charges against a member of the Oakville Fire Department after an on-duty incident early Sunday involving Halton EMS staff. View image in full screen
A Halton Region Paramedic Services ambulance is seen in Oakville. Halton Regional Police Service has laid charges against a member of the Oakville Fire Department after an on-duty incident early Sunday involving Halton EMS staff. Katherine Ward / File / Global News
An Oakville firefighter is facing a pair of assault charges after a fight with paramedics during a call for service at a local hotel.

Police say the 52-year-old unlawfully engaged Halton EMS staff in a hotel room early Sunday after a request for assistance from Oakville Fire.

“At some point, an altercation took place between a member of the Oakville Fire Department and two Halton EMS staff,” a Halton police spokesperson said in a statement.

No other details were revealed following the investigation but detectives say there was enough information to lay charges.

The firefighter, identified in a release, is awaiting a date for an appearance in Milton court, say police.

