Argentina wildfire, started by camper making coffee, forces hundreds to flee

Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes in Argentina’s central Córdoba province on Tuesday as wildfires grew amid an intense heat wave.
Harrowing footage and photos posted to social media showed a massive wall of fire quickly encroaching on populated areas as hundreds of firefighters worked to combat the flames that had reached some homes in the area.
A total of 960 firefighters worked to combat the wildfires with eight firefighting planes and two helicopters, the provincial government said Tuesday evening. The Telegraph reported that 300 people were ordered to evacuate and an additional 300 chose to self-evacuate.
By Wednesday afternoon, authorities said the fires were largely brought under control but that the country remained under “extreme” fire danger due to ongoing windy and dry conditions.
But even as firefighters gained control, there are still active hot spots being battled, including a fire that restarted in the Tulumba section of northern Córdoba, provincial officials reported.
According to local media, temperatures in recent days have soared to 35 C and wind gusts have reached up to 70 kilometres per hour.
Ulises Xarate, 27, has been detained and accused of starting a fire Monday afternoon in an area close to the city of Villa Carlos Paz in the province’s Punilla region, according to local media citing prosecutor Jorgelina Gómez.
Xarate reportedly told police he started a campfire to make coffee and lost control of the flames due to strong winds.
“We request that prevention measures be taken to the highest degree, as the weather conditions are adverse,” Cordoba’s Government and Security Minister Julián López wrote on social media.
— with files from The Associated Press
