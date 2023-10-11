Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Argentina wildfire, started by camper making coffee, forces hundreds to flee

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 6:39 pm
People run away from the rising and approaching flames of wildfire broke out in the resort city of Villa Carlos Paz, Cordoba, Argentina. View image in full screen
People run away from the rising and approaching flames after wildfire broke out in the resort city of Villa Carlos Paz, Cordoba, Argentina on Oct. 10, 2023. Lucho Casalla / Anadolu via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes in Argentina’s central Córdoba province on Tuesday as wildfires grew amid an intense heat wave.

Harrowing footage and photos posted to social media showed a massive wall of fire quickly encroaching on populated areas as hundreds of firefighters worked to combat the flames that had reached some homes in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 960 firefighters worked to combat the wildfires with eight firefighting planes and two helicopters, the provincial government said Tuesday evening. The Telegraph reported that 300 people were ordered to evacuate and an additional 300 chose to self-evacuate.

Story continues below advertisement

By Wednesday afternoon, authorities said the fires were largely brought under control but that the country remained under “extreme” fire danger due to ongoing windy and dry conditions.

But even as firefighters gained control, there are still active hot spots being battled, including a fire that restarted in the Tulumba section of northern Córdoba, provincial officials reported.

Trending Now

According to local media, temperatures in recent days have soared to 35 C and wind gusts have reached up to 70 kilometres per hour.

Ulises Xarate, 27, has been detained and accused of starting a fire Monday afternoon in an area close to the city of Villa Carlos Paz in the province’s Punilla region, according to local media citing prosecutor Jorgelina Gómez.

Story continues below advertisement
People run away from the rising and approaching flames of wildfire broke out in the resort city of Villa Carlos Paz, Cordoba, Argentina on October 10, 2023. View image in full screen
People run away from the rising and approaching flames after wildfire broke out in the resort city of Villa Carlos Paz, Cordoba, Argentina on Oct. 10, 2023. Lucho Casalla / Anadolu via Getty Images

Xarate reportedly told police he started a campfire to make coffee and lost control of the flames due to strong winds.

Story continues below advertisement

“We request that prevention measures be taken to the highest degree, as the weather conditions are adverse,” Cordoba’s Government and Security Minister Julián López wrote on social media.

— with files from The Associated Press

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices