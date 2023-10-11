Argentina wildfire, started by camper making coffee, forces hundreds to flee

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes in Argentina’s central Córdoba province on Tuesday as wildfires grew amid an intense heat wave.

Harrowing footage and photos posted to social media showed a massive wall of fire quickly encroaching on populated areas as hundreds of firefighters worked to combat the flames that had reached some homes in the area.

Awful situation unfolding right now in Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina as a fast-moving wildfire is approaching the city. Multiple structures on fire. Urgent evacuations are underway. pic.twitter.com/6741nRG2ZV — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) October 10, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

More footage of the wildfire that pushed into Villa Carlos Paz, Argentina. Clearly an emergency situation with heavy wildland urban interface surrounding the city. It looks as though some water tenders arrived to help with the situation, but with limited infrastructure and… https://t.co/q0ZGf32lan pic.twitter.com/dtyGB1LlPe — The Hotshot Wake Up (@HotshotWake) October 11, 2023

A total of 960 firefighters worked to combat the wildfires with eight firefighting planes and two helicopters, the provincial government said Tuesday evening. The Telegraph reported that 300 people were ordered to evacuate and an additional 300 chose to self-evacuate.

More horrific video coming out of Villa Carlos Paz in Argentina. It's a tourist resort on the shores of Roque lake. In the city center is the Reloj Cucú, a huge wooden cuckoo clock 💔 pic.twitter.com/a2Wng34wYy — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) October 10, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

By Wednesday afternoon, authorities said the fires were largely brought under control but that the country remained under “extreme” fire danger due to ongoing windy and dry conditions.

But even as firefighters gained control, there are still active hot spots being battled, including a fire that restarted in the Tulumba section of northern Córdoba, provincial officials reported.

#Actualización #Incendios ⚠️ Se informa un reinicio de incendio en zona del #ParajeSantaCruz, jurisdicción de #Tulumba. Se encuentran trabajando en la zona bomberos, #ETAC y dos aviones hidrantes. ✈️✈️ pic.twitter.com/KkbJe0MArA — Ministerio de Gobierno y Seguridad (@mingobysegcba) October 11, 2023

According to local media, temperatures in recent days have soared to 35 C and wind gusts have reached up to 70 kilometres per hour.

Ulises Xarate, 27, has been detained and accused of starting a fire Monday afternoon in an area close to the city of Villa Carlos Paz in the province’s Punilla region, according to local media citing prosecutor Jorgelina Gómez.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen People run away from the rising and approaching flames after wildfire broke out in the resort city of Villa Carlos Paz, Cordoba, Argentina on Oct. 10, 2023. Lucho Casalla / Anadolu via Getty Images

Xarate reportedly told police he started a campfire to make coffee and lost control of the flames due to strong winds.

Pedimos extremar las medidas de prevención ya que la situación climática es adversa. pic.twitter.com/CY9tkRb3ge — Julián M. López (@JuliLopezOK) October 10, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

“We request that prevention measures be taken to the highest degree, as the weather conditions are adverse,” Cordoba’s Government and Security Minister Julián López wrote on social media.

— with files from The Associated Press