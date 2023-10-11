Partnership aims to bring health-care workers to Brockville

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Brockville, Ont., is on a recruitment blitz, targeting health-care workers.

The city’s general hospital says current staff are overworked and it can’t fill vacancies fast enough.

They hope a team approach will help lure more nurses and physicians to the city and one carrot they’re dangling is the promise of a faster commute.

Vacancies that have gone unfilled for months or longer continue to pile up, adding stress to staff already in place.

“It’s a challenging time. There’s more of a workload required by RPNs (registered practical nurses) and RNs (registered nurses), and all staff really,” hospital recruitment and retention specialist Monique Sauve said.

Now, to help find a remedy for this ailment, the hospital has partnered up with the municipal government as well as a local employment agency to launch a recruitment blitz, aiming to lure nurses and physicians to the city.

“We are offering our concierge service to let people know that we’re here to help them find the right schools, the right sports teams, the right clubs to join,” City of Brockville manager of business and engagement Lesley White said.

But it’s not just the health-care sector that stands to benefit from this recruitment blitz. The city is banking that successful candidates will have spouses and families — that’s where the employment education centre comes in.

“As spouses and family members come in with the successful candidates, we’ll be there to support them with their employment goals,” Employment Education Centre business services manager Teanne Larocque said.

Ottawa and Toronto have been targeted in the project’s initial marketing campaign, which has invested in a heavy social media presence. The goal would obviously be to fill every vacant position, but the hospital says filling even one would be considered a success.

The marketing campaign is selling Brockville’s size as a key feature in attracting new residents.

“We have a great community, we have a lot of things that a big city would offer but in a smaller city with a shorter commute,” White said.

“So that’s kind of our pitch.”

Although the project only launched this week, city staff say they’ve already received some interest. Brockville General Hospital is currently operating with a more than 10 per cent staff vacancy rate and they’re hopeful that interest continues to grow so that a year from now, staffing levels are much more manageable.