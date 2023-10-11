Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

All 7 Canadian teams set to begin 2023-24 NHL season on Wednesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2023 3:30 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of sports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

All seven Canadian teams will play their season openers tonight in the NHL.

The Toronto Maple Leafs open the 2023-24 campaign against fellow Original Six franchise and rival the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena.

Ottawa is the lone Canadian team to not face a squad from north of the border. The Senators will be in Raleigh, N.C., to face the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Edmonton Oilers are in Vancouver to take on the Canucks at Rogers Arena.

Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets open the year in Calgary at the Saddledome to battle with the Flames.

Winnipeg Jets' Neal Pionk (4) and Calgary Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau (10) fight for a loose puck in front of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during second period NHL action in Winnipeg, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets’ Neal Pionk (4) and Calgary Flames’ Jonathan Huberdeau (10) fight for a loose puck in front of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during second period NHL action in Winnipeg, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Trending Now

Toronto, Edmonton and Winnipeg all made the playoffs last season. The Jets were ousted in the first round by eventual champion Vegas, while Toronto and Edmonton — which also fell to Vegas — both were eliminated in the second round.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'NHL regular season preview'
NHL regular season preview
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices