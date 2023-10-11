Menu

Politics

Manitoba Tory caucus backs Stefanson’s decision to stay on as leader: chair

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2023 3:22 pm
Manitoba Progressive Conservative legislature members have met for the first time since last week's election that saw them go from government to Opposition. Caucus chair Ron Schuler says he fully supports party leader Heather Stefanson's decision to stay on as leader until a successor is chosen. Schuler speaks to media in Winnipeg on Thursday, July 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert. View image in full screen
Manitoba Progressive Conservative legislature members have met for the first time since last week's election that saw them go from government to Opposition. Caucus chair Ron Schuler says he fully supports party leader Heather Stefanson's decision to stay on as leader until a successor is chosen. Schuler speaks to media in Winnipeg on Thursday, July 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert.
Manitoba Progressive Conservative legislature members have met for the first time since last week’s provincial election saw them go from government to Opposition.

Caucus chair Ron Schuler says he fully supports party leader Heather Stefanson’s decision to stay on as leader until a successor is chosen — a process that could take more than a year.

Stefanson announced on election night she would step down as leader but remain on the job until the party picks a replacement.

Schuler says the decision offers the party stability in the months ahead, and Stefanson will be front and centre in question period.

He says the Tories will work to hold the new NDP government to account on issues such as the cost of living and the government’s finances.

Incoming premier Wab Kinew and his cabinet are expected to be sworn in next week, and the legislature is expected to sit in November.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

