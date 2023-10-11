Menu

Canada

Kelowna hosting information sessions on future of former mill site in North End

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 3:55 pm
A drone view of the former waterfront mill site in Kelowna’s North End neighbourhood. View image in full screen
A drone view of the former waterfront mill site in Kelowna’s North End neighbourhood. City of Kelowna
Three information sessions will be held over the next five days regarding future concepts for the North End neighbourhood in Kelowna, B.C.

The sessions will take place Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, and will focus on different approaches to what the area will look like, with several waterfront highrises likely to be built along the former Tolko mill site.

The City of Kelowna says the concepts “are intended to give high-level direction for the entire neighbourhood.”

Planning starting for redevelopment of Kelowna Tolko Mill site

The city will be hosting the sessions, and representatives from the mill-site planning team will be on hand to answer questions.

Dates, times and locations for the information sessions are:

  • Wednesday, Oct. 11, 3 to 6 p.m., Kelowna downtown library branch
  • Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Knox Mountain Park
  • Sunday, Oct. 15, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Knox Mountain Park
The city says the information sessions are the beginning steps in a multi-year engagement process. Plans for the North End are anticipated to be completed in 2024.

“The plan will guide growth and development in the area over the next two decades and beyond,” the city said.

More information about the mill site, including a survey, is available online.

City of Kelowna embarks on new neighbourhood plan for north end
