Worker dead in apparent drowning at Birchcliff Energy site in northwestern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. said a contractor has been killed on the job at one of the company’s sites in northwestern Alberta.

The Calgary-based oil and gas company said the incident occurred at one of its water storage pits located south of Bay Tree, Alta.

Birchliff said emergency response crews responded to the scene Tuesday evening.

The company said it appears the contractor may have drowned, though it added the incident is still being investigated.

Birchcliff said the contractor’s family has been notified and his name has not been released.

“On behalf of all of us at Birchcliff, I want to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of our deceased colleague,” said Jeff Tonken, Birchcliff’s chief executive officer.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. We have commenced an investigation into the cause of this tragic accident.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. We have commenced an investigation into the cause of this tragic accident."

The area where the death occurred is north of Grande Prairie in Alberta’s Peace region, close to the B.C. border.

Birchcliff’s operations are focused on the Montney/Doig Resource Play in Alberta.