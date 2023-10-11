Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Worker dead in apparent drowning at Birchcliff Energy site in northwestern Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2023 2:28 pm
File photo.
File photo. Credit: Occupational Health and Safety
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. said a contractor has been killed on the job at one of the company’s sites in northwestern Alberta.

The Calgary-based oil and gas company said the incident occurred at one of its water storage pits located south of Bay Tree, Alta.

Birchliff said emergency response crews responded to the scene Tuesday evening.

The company said it appears the contractor may have drowned, though it added the incident is still being investigated.

Birchcliff said the contractor’s family has been notified and his name has not been released.

“On behalf of all of us at Birchcliff, I want to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of our deceased colleague,” said Jeff Tonken, Birchcliff’s chief executive officer.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. We have commenced an investigation into the cause of this tragic accident.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. We have commenced an investigation into the cause of this tragic accident."

The area where the death occurred is north of Grande Prairie in Alberta’s Peace region, close to the B.C. border.

Birchcliff’s operations are focused on the Montney/Doig Resource Play in Alberta.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices