Canada

Alberta MP accuses premier of ‘baseless,’ ‘ludicrous’ statements on electricity

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2023 1:59 pm
Calgary MP George Chahal says Danielle Smith is making "false," "baseless" and "ludicrous" statements about the federal Liberal government's plans to bring Canada's electricity grid to net-zero. Chahal in the Skyview Ranch community in Calgary, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary MP George Chahal says Danielle Smith is making "false," "baseless" and "ludicrous" statements about the federal Liberal government's plans to bring Canada's electricity grid to net-zero. Chahal in the Skyview Ranch community in Calgary, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The fuse is lit for fireworks in Ottawa next week with a Liberal member of Parliament accusing Alberta’s premier of making false claims.

Calgary MP George Chahal says Danielle Smith is making “false,” “baseless” and “ludicrous” statements about the federal Liberal government’s plans to bring Canada’s electricity grid to net-zero.

He says Smith is playing on people’s fears for purely partisan reasons and calls on her to release her United Conservative Party government’s report on electricity.

Chahal says that since the UCP took power in Alberta, electricity rates have increased fivefold.

Smith has recently warned that blackouts would be the result of proposed federal power regulations and that company executives could face jail time for non-compliance.

She has volunteered to appear Tuesday before the House of Commons standing committee on environment and sustainable development.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith’s office did not immediately respond to Chahal’s charges.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

