Police seek 8-man crew allegedly involved in cell phone store heist in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of an eight-man crew who robbed a cell phone store in Conestoga Mall on Tuesday night.

Police say they were called to the mall at around 8:30 p.m. after several people reported that the robbery was taking place.

“Eight males entered the store wearing masks, smashed display cases, and stole merchandise before fleeing,” police reported on social media on Tuesday night.

Police did not say how much merchandise the bandits obtained as a result of the heist.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.