Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek 8-man crew allegedly involved in cell phone store heist in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 11, 2023 11:53 am
“Eight males entered the store wearing masks, smashed display cases, and stole merchandise before fleeing,” police reported on social media on Tuesday night. View image in full screen
“Eight males entered the store wearing masks, smashed display cases, and stole merchandise before fleeing,” police reported on social media on Tuesday night. Waterloo police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of an eight-man crew who robbed a cell phone store in Conestoga Mall on Tuesday night.

Police say they were called to the mall at around 8:30 p.m. after several people reported that the robbery was taking place.

“Eight males entered the store wearing masks, smashed display cases, and stole merchandise before fleeing,” police reported on social media on Tuesday night.

“Eight males entered the store wearing masks, smashed display cases, and stole merchandise before fleeing,” police reported on social media on Tuesday night. View image in full screen
“Eight males entered the store wearing masks, smashed display cases, and stole merchandise before fleeing,” police reported on social media on Tuesday night. Waterloo regional police

Police did not say how much merchandise the bandits obtained as a result of the heist.

Story continues below advertisement

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

Trending Now

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices