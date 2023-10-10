Ground searches paused until more evidence found of missing Calgary woman

Send this page to someone via email

Ten days after a Calgary woman was reported missing, the search for Amy Fahlman has been paused.

Sept. 29 was the last time Steven, Amy’s brother, talked with her. She said she was going on a drive to the west of Calgary along some routes she’s taken in the past.

The next day, Amy missed a get-together with friends she was scheduled to be a part of.

Scores of volunteers on ATVs, dirt bikes and horseback helped RCMP and search and rescue teams try to locate Amy in the area of the M.D. of Bighorn, northwest of Waiparous Village.

“They didn’t come up with anything,” Steven said Tuesday. “And so we’re kind of changing our strategy.

“We’re going to pause the ground searches until we can find further evidence, and then we’re going to send in more search and rescue teams once we find that.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We're going to pause the ground searches until we can find further evidence, and then we're going to send in more search and rescue teams once we find that."

Amy’s silver Nissan Murano was found by police on Wednesday, Oct. 4, and three days later on Saturday, the Calgary Police Service put out a call for dashcam footage of that SUV in the area of Highway 1A to Highway 40 near Cochrane, on the afternoon of Sept. 29.

While the organized search effort was called off, Steven asked anyone who travels the area to keep an eye out for his sister or some of the personal effects she may have had.

“She would have just had a backpack, possibly a laptop and possibly a water bottle,” Steven said.

“Amy was last seen north of the Cochrane area, doing what she loves most: immersing herself in the wilderness and painting the outdoors,” Trevor Miller, Amy’s cousin, wrote on a GoFundMe crowdfunding page started to help raise funds for search operations.

Steven said the funds raised would be going to reimburse the volunteers for things like fuel.