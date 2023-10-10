London, Ont. Core Area Ambassador Program coming to an end

Send this page to someone via email

Councillors at Tuesday night’s strategic priorities and policy committee (SPPC) voted to end the Core Area Ambassador Program.

A report to the SPPC by city staff recommended pulling the plug on the program, citing changing needs in the core area and “significant budget pressures on the 2024-2027 multi-year budget process.”

The program was intended as a four-year pilot program, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its launch until late 2021.

The SPPC members voted 14-0 to end the program Tuesday evening.

According to the report, the goal of the program was to “foster a welcoming and safe environment, contribute to the vibrancy of the core area, and support and promote existing programs and services in the core area.”

Ambassadors pick up trash, offer directions to visitors to downtown and act as a middleman between city hall and downtown business.

A survey conducted by city hall determined that:

89 per cent of businesses that interacted directly with ambassadors in the core area indicated they see value in the program continuing.

90 per cent of those who visit the core area (but do not live or work there) and have interacted with ambassadors see value in the program continuing.

65 per cent of all respondents think the program should continue.

The report outlines the costs of the “resident and patron interaction portion” of the program, which requires three shifts per week, with two to four staff on duty at any given time, at $550,000 per year.

“Given the significant costs of maintaining the resident and patron interaction portion of the program, it is recommended that this portion of the program be concluded at the end of 2023,” the report reads.

City staff recommended an alternative to the program with the creation of a “Core Area Business and Owner Connector” position. The position would focus on connecting with businesses about issues affecting the core area, without the overhead costs of the existing program.

Jonathon Bancroft-Snell, owner of Jonathon Bancroft-Snell Gallery, says the program was an asset to downtown.

“I would rather see people on the streets interacting with people, be it Londoners, be it a tourist and be it the homeless, because if you have people that create a network in the area, I think people feel safer,” Bancroft-Snell said.

Bancroft-Snell added that the ambassadors are always a friendly face when walking downtown and would come into the gallery often.

“They’re a visible presence. And I think a visible presence that is a positive presence is an asset to downtown.”

While he understands the program being cut for cost-saving measures, he believes there would be more benefit to the program continuing.

“Rather than looking to cut it out, maybe (the city) should look at how they can benefit from it more. I think having a program that puts more positive people and eyes on the street is an expense worth having.”