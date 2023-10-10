Feds drop $93.5 million to accelerate home building in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government and Hamilton, Ont., politicians have reached an agreement that will see the development of some 2,600 new housing units accelerated over the next three years.

Just over $93 million in federal funding via its Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is expected to help cut red tape, upgrade infrastructure and remove other barriers to construction in an effort to keep the city affordable amid a housing crisis.

Southern Ontario economic development minister and Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas MP Filomena Tassi said the city application surpassed a “gold standard” with a promise to issue close to 2,600 permits in the next three years, speeding up a plan for 9,000 units over the next 10 years.

“This is all rooted really in us trying to get as many houses built as quickly as possible, but also working directly with local municipalities who know where the needs are and who are then able to target.”

Some of the investment will go into high-density development near future LRT stations and make city-owned lands and brownfields available for development.

The city has also committed to zoning reform and expanding “as-of-right zoning” permission for housing which includes amending a bylaw allowing for construction of up to four residential units on one lot.

In August, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau referred to “densification” as a big piece of the puzzle in addressing Canada’s housing crunch by limiting construction ventures on natural areas and agricultural lands.

“We see densification, we see proper partnerships with provinces as part of the solution. We don’t see building on conserved land as part of the solution,” Trudeau said in response to a question about the Ontario government’s plan to build on the Greenbelt.

In a November 2021 vote, Hamilton politicians opted to hold firm to the city’s urban boundary, and accommodate future population growth through a combination of infill and intensification.

That decision came after former housing minister Steve Clark and Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing asked the city to adopt a “rural plan” to meet a provincial growth plan targeting the development of 2,200 hectares of countryside for new housing developments.

Ontario would reject the city’s freeze on urban expansion. The decision cannot be appealed to a tribunal under Ontario law.

The $4-billion federal HAF hopes to add 100,000 new homes nationwide over the next three years.