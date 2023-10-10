Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Transport Canada invests $150M to build new container terminal in Contrecoeur, Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2023 4:50 pm
The federal government has announced an investment of up to $150 million to build a new container terminal in Contrecoeur, Quebec, which is about 70 kilometres northeast of Montreal. A cyclist passes shipping containers at a transloading and container storage facility in Montreal, Friday, June 9, 2023. View image in full screen
The federal government has announced an investment of up to $150 million to build a new container terminal in Contrecoeur, Quebec, which is about 70 kilometres northeast of Montreal. A cyclist passes shipping containers at a transloading and container storage facility in Montreal, Friday, June 9, 2023. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The federal government has announced an investment of up to $150 million toward a container terminal in Contrecoeur, Que., which is about 70 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Transport Canada says the multimillion-dollar investment would help increase the container capacity at the Port of Montreal and meet the growing need for cargo transportation.

Federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez says the expansion is important in preventing product shortages such as those seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click to play video: 'Police seize over 50 stolen luxury vehicles at Port of Montreal'
Police seize over 50 stolen luxury vehicles at Port of Montreal
Trending Now

The funding comes from a government fund earmarked toward supply chain improvements and will help build infrastructure for the port expansion including a 675-metre-long dock, a rail network connecting to the existing network and a container handling yard.

Story continues below advertisement

Transport Canada says the upgrade will strengthen global trade link while providing Canadian companies with the port infrastructure to remain competitive.

It adds the new terminal will increase the annual value of trade , generating up to $140 million per year across the country while increasing capacity at the Port of Montreal by 55 per cent.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices