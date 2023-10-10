Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Masking rules returning to N.S. hospitals, one month after they were dropped

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 10, 2023 4:52 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Nova Scotia’s top doctor outlines fall vaccine plan'
COVID-19: Nova Scotia’s top doctor outlines fall vaccine plan
Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang outlined the province's COVID-19 vaccine plan for the fall season on Tuesday. When booking appointments for boosters, Strang said that "these are not like Taylor Swift tickets" and there will be plenty available for all who want one – Oct 3, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotia Health facilities, including the IWK children’s hospital in Halifax, are bringing back masking requirements in anticipation of respiratory virus season.

In a release Tuesday, Nova Scotia Health said the changes will come into effect Thursday.

It’s a month after the masking mandate was initially dropped, and COVID-19 screeners removed from entrances.

As of Thursday, masks will be required upon entry and in common and public areas, including hallways, elevators, staircases and cafeterias.

Clinical areas where patients and caregivers are present will also require a mask. As well, inpatient and ambulatory care settings will have a masking rule.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

While there are no changes to support person restrictions, Nova Scotia health does remind anyone with COVID-19 symptoms to not visit facilities.

Masks will be made available at public entrances.

“Reducing the risk of transmission of respiratory viruses is everyone’s responsibility. Nova Scotia Health thanks everyone for their cooperation in protecting our most vulnerable patients and each other,” Nova Scotia Health noted in a release.

On Sept. 10, Nova Scotia Health facilities removed their COVID-19 screeners at entry and ended mandatory masking in common areas and most ambulatory/day surgery and clinic areas.

Elsewhere in Canada, mask mandates have been brought back to health-care settings. Some Ontario hospitals reinstated masking requirements this fall and British Columbia announced last week masking would be mandatory for many people in certain health-care settings. 

More on Health
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices