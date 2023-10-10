Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Whistler RCMP searching for 80-year-old man and his dog, last seen Thanksgiving Monday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 10, 2023 3:20 pm
Robert McKean, 80, and his dog, Lexi, were last seen on Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. View image in full screen
Robert McKean, 80, and his dog, Lexi, were last seen on Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. Whistler RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Search and rescue crews have been called out to the Whistler, B.C., area to look for 80-year-old Robert McKean.

He was last seen on Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. at the top of Alpine Way, according to RCMP.

He was also seen walking his dog, Lexi, a white and ginger Cavalier Spaniel.

McKean is described as five-feet-six-inches tall and 130 pounds with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, a baseball hat, blue jeans and a blue Vancouver Canucks hoodie.

The last known sighting of Robert McKean as he set out on his walk Monday.
The last known sighting of Robert McKean as he set out on his walk Monday. Whistler RCMP
Click to play video: 'Family desperate to find missing senior in Maple Ridge'
Family desperate to find missing senior in Maple Ridge

Whistler Search and Rescue, Whistler RCMP, and the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service searched into the night Monday and are continuing to search Tuesday alongside Squamish and Pemberton Search and Rescue teams.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police and search and rescue are focusing on the Upper Alpine neighbourhood and the public can search the Emerald Forest, if they would like to help.

Anyone wanting to help should email Whistler Search and Rescue and call if they see anything.

If anyone has any information or sightings as to the whereabouts of McKean, contact the Sea to Sky- Whistler RCMP Detachment at 604-932-3044.

Robert McKean, 80, and his dog, Lexi, were last seen on Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. View image in full screen
Robert McKean, 80, and his dog, Lexi, were last seen on Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. Whistler RCMP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices