Whistler RCMP searching for 80-year-old man and his dog, last seen Thanksgiving Monday

Search and rescue crews have been called out to the Whistler, B.C., area to look for 80-year-old Robert McKean.

He was last seen on Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. at the top of Alpine Way, according to RCMP.

He was also seen walking his dog, Lexi, a white and ginger Cavalier Spaniel.

McKean is described as five-feet-six-inches tall and 130 pounds with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, a baseball hat, blue jeans and a blue Vancouver Canucks hoodie.

The last known sighting of Robert McKean as he set out on his walk Monday. Whistler RCMP

Whistler Search and Rescue, Whistler RCMP, and the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service searched into the night Monday and are continuing to search Tuesday alongside Squamish and Pemberton Search and Rescue teams.

Police and search and rescue are focusing on the Upper Alpine neighbourhood and the public can search the Emerald Forest, if they would like to help.

Anyone wanting to help should email Whistler Search and Rescue and call if they see anything.

If anyone has any information or sightings as to the whereabouts of McKean, contact the Sea to Sky- Whistler RCMP Detachment at 604-932-3044.