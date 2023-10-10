Ontario funds 2nd mobile crisis response team to help Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Over $60,000 in provincial funding will strengthen a mobile crisis response team to support Peterborough County OPP.

On Tuesday, Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith announced $60,401.08 through Ontario’s Mobile Crisis Response Team Enhancement Grant program that will support an additional mobile crisis response team (MCRT) for Peterborough County OPP.

It will allow two teams — consisting of an officer and a mental health worker trained in crisis situations — to response to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis or an addiction-related issue.

The province says crisis workers can assess if an individual should be sent to an emergency department for treatment and/or provide referrals to community programs that support mental and physical well-being.

“Our police are increasingly confronted with the need to assist vulnerable people in a mental health crisis,” Smith said. “This funding will assist the Peterborough County OPP deliver appropriate services focused on de-escalation. Meeting the unique needs of an individual who is in crisis will help ensure a better outcome for everyone involved.”

The funding is part of $4.5 million being allocated to 39 municipal and First Nations police services and OPP detachments.

Smith was joined by the Canadian Mental Health Association, Curve Lake First Nation Chief Keith Knott, Hiawatha First Nation Chief Laurie Carr and Peterborough County OPP detachment commander Insp. Chris Galeazza for the announcement

Mark Graham, CEO of the CMHA’s Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge branch, says his organization is pleased to partner with the local OPP to form another MCRT that will “meet the unique needs of the communities.” A search for a second staff is underway.

“We will be working with community partners to deliver a MCRT that will meet the unique needs of the communities,” he said. “The team responds to calls from individuals experiencing a mental health crisis that will provide immediate support and followup.”

The MCRT is also increasing service to the region’s two First Nations.

“To be able to add to that and add to that response really helps our community who is understaffed, who doesn’t have all those resources to address the mental health issues that happen in the community,” Carr said.

Peterborough County OPP established their first MCRT in 2017 and have since supported more than 700 individuals.

“We help to de-escalate and decide what’s going to happen after that call,” said Andrew Reynolds, an MCRT worker. “Maybe a few days later I send an email with resource information; maybe I go and visit them after that to make sure they got that information, and are starting to make that connection, then we move them onto longer-term supports.”

In a statement, OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique noted officers respond to thousands of mental health calls each year.

“The integrated Mobile Crisis Response Teams approach, with officers and crisis workers attending calls together, supports de-escalation at the time of crisis and connects individuals with the right community resources, at the right time, to better meet their needs and reduce future police interactions,” he said.

The MCRT grant is part of Ontario’s “Roadmap to Wellness” to build the province’s mental health and addictions system.

— with files from Robert Lothian/Global News Peterborough