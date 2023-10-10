$500,000 fire at Kitchener storage facility under investigation

A fire at a storage facility in Kitchener over the holiday weekend left behind an estimated $500,000 in damage, according to Waterloo regional police.
Police say emergency services were called to the storage facility on Hayward Avenue near Hanson Avenue in Kitchener on Sunday at 3 a.m.
Firefighters from the Kitchener Fire Department put the fire out but not before the damage was done.
There were no injuries reported to police.
Police say the Office of the Fire Marshal, Kitchener fire officials and officers are working together to determine the cause of the blaze.
