Canada

$500,000 fire at Kitchener storage facility under investigation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 10, 2023 12:16 pm
A member of the Kitchener Fire Department pictured in Amherstview, Ont., on July 23, 2016. View image in full screen
A member of the Kitchener Fire Department pictured in Amherstview, Ont., on July 23, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A fire at a storage facility in Kitchener over the holiday weekend left behind an estimated $500,000 in damage, according to Waterloo regional police.

Police say emergency services were called to the storage facility on Hayward Avenue near Hanson Avenue in Kitchener on Sunday at 3 a.m.

Firefighters from the Kitchener Fire Department put the fire out but not before the damage was done.

There were no injuries reported to police.

Police say the Office of the Fire Marshal, Kitchener fire officials and officers are working together to determine the cause of the blaze.

