Drugs, cash found in Bridgwater home

An Edmonton man is facing numerous drug charges after Winnipeg police seized more than $135,000 worth of drugs from a Bridgwater home.

On Tuesday Winnipeg police said that in September they began an investigation into a suspect they believed was trafficking drugs. On Oct. 7, officers stopped the suspect’s vehicle on Bison Drive and seized various amounts of Canadian, U.S. and Jamaican currency, a press release says.

The same day, they searched the suspect’s home in the 100 block of Appleford Gate and found 15 kilograms of methamphetamine, 730 grams of cocaine, 168 grams of fentanyl, $5,850 in Canadian cash and a Jamaican passport with the suspect’s name.

The search also yielded wrappers and Tupperware containers contaminated with cocaine and meth, a money counter, a vacuum sealer and three cellphones.

Jordon Lewis, 23, is charged with multiple drug-related offences. He remains in custody.

