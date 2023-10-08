Property experts remind Saskatchewan residents about winter home prep

As the winter season approaches, experts in both insurance and home repair are encourage Saskatchewan homeowners to start prepping their homes for the change of weather.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is encouraging residents to clean out the eavestroughs on their homes.

“The eavestrough system is an important one to keep the water away from your home, and if you don’t get that cleaned out and maintained before winter, it can’t do that job,” said Jeremy Pilon, SGI communications consultant.

According to Pilon, unclean eavestroughs create potential for water to back up and form ice build-up when the temperature hits below freezing. As a result, moisture can get into ceilings and walls, posing a risk of damage to the home.

“Once that snow falls, you’re going to find that it gets frozen in place, and then it becomes hard if not impossible job to get rid of,” Pilon said.

Pilon stressed that safety should come first for those taking the time to clean out their own gutters. Use gloves and a garden hose to flush out debris, and have a sturdy ladder. He also suggested hiring specialists.

Another way property experts recommend homeowners to prep for winter is by checking their furnace filter. As the furnace is likely to be on to keep warm for most of the season, homeowners are encouraged to change the furnace filter every one to three months, depending on thickness.

“If you have pets, you might have to change them out more frequently. It doesn’t hurt to have your furnace tuned up every couple of years, or get your ducts cleaned,” said Brandon Mcallister, estimator for restoration company, Winmar.

According to Mcallister, his company receives between 45 to 50 claims a month during winter because homeowners are not prepared.