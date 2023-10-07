Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Public input wanted on trail development in North Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 7, 2023 5:41 pm
The Coldstream Ranchlands in the North Okanagan. View image in full screen
The Coldstream Ranchlands in the North Okanagan. RDNO
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Public input is being sought as the Regional District of North Okanagan ponders what to do with a large stretch of rangeland it bought two years ago.

The regional district says it purchased the 126.5 hectares near Coldstream in 2021 “to create a passive recreation opportunity while preserving high-value ecosystems for conservation.”

Early draft plans for the Coldstream Ranchlands include a looping trail just under seven kilometres in length along with connections to existing and future trail networks, decommissioning or restoring existing trails and minimizing impacts on sensitive ecosystems.

Click to play video: 'This is BC: North Shore mountain biking legend'
This is BC: North Shore mountain biking legend

“The objective is to enhance recreational opportunities in harmony with the environment and adhere to the Greater Vernon trails and natural spaces master plan,” said the RDNO.

Story continues below advertisement

More information about the Coldstream Ranchlands is available online, including the option for public input. The survey closes on Oct. 23.

Trending Now

“The Coldstream Ranchlands offer picturesque viewpoints and a unique natural environment for the public to enjoy,” said RDNO parks and recreation manager Andy Affleck.

“We want to ensure that the proposed development plan aligns with community interests, so we encourage everyone to share their thoughts through an online survey.”

Click to play video: 'Greater Vernon brands itself ‘Trails Capital of BC’'
Greater Vernon brands itself ‘Trails Capital of BC’
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices