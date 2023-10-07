Public input wanted on trail development in North Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Public input is being sought as the Regional District of North Okanagan ponders what to do with a large stretch of rangeland it bought two years ago.

The regional district says it purchased the 126.5 hectares near Coldstream in 2021 “to create a passive recreation opportunity while preserving high-value ecosystems for conservation.”

Early draft plans for the Coldstream Ranchlands include a looping trail just under seven kilometres in length along with connections to existing and future trail networks, decommissioning or restoring existing trails and minimizing impacts on sensitive ecosystems.

“The objective is to enhance recreational opportunities in harmony with the environment and adhere to the Greater Vernon trails and natural spaces master plan,” said the RDNO.

More information about the Coldstream Ranchlands is available online, including the option for public input. The survey closes on Oct. 23.

“The Coldstream Ranchlands offer picturesque viewpoints and a unique natural environment for the public to enjoy,” said RDNO parks and recreation manager Andy Affleck.

“We want to ensure that the proposed development plan aligns with community interests, so we encourage everyone to share their thoughts through an online survey.”