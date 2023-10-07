Kingston School of Art hosts annual fundraiser exhibit

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston School of Art was born out of necessity for local artists.

After post-secondary art opportunities in Kingston, Ont. were shut down, the school was founded to help everyone, from beginners to veteran artists, pursue their passion.

Saturday marked the kick-off of the sixth edition of the Kingston School of Art’s biggest annual fundraiser – the Juried Exhibition and Sale.

“This year we had 127 pieces submitted and out of that, 62 are on our walls today,” said Jacqueline Prenevost, chair of the Juried Exhibition organizing committee.

The long list of submissions is whittled down by the jurors, who are all respected professional artists.

Members pay to submit their work to the show, and those selected have their work proudly displayed for sale during the gallery.

Not only is there an opportunity for exposure and even a sale, part of which goes to the artist, but prizes are handed out to the top three judged pieces.

“The jury does not know who the artists are, they’re really judging the pieces on the merit of the work,” Prenevost said.

This year’s first prize winner was Olivia Coughtrey for her oil on canvas board painting titled Park at Dark.

“Well, I’m honoured and shocked,” said Coughtrey after the awards.

Coughtrey said she grew up around art and comes from a family of artists, but didn’t begin painting until a few years ago at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says some personal struggles, including the loss of her father, inspired her to paint and led to this piece.

“I had some losses in my family and just wanted to … put down my emotions with a paintbrush,” she said, adding that she was thinking of her father following the award.

The first-place prize netted Coughtrey a $750 bonus, and the painting that won her the prize was sold immediately after the awards ceremony.

The exhibit continues through Oct. 28 at The Window Art Gallery in Kingston.