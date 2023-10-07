Post-tropical storm Philippe bringing heavy winds, rain to Maritimes

Send this page to someone via email

Maritime residents are expected to experience some wet and windy conditions as post-tropical storm Philippe’s weather system approaches the region on Saturday.

In a wind warning issued from Environment Canada, the storm is forecasted to impact all Atlantic coastal communities throughout mainland Nova Scotia, including the Halifax area, with gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour.

The strongest winds are expected to reach Nova Scotia’s south shore in areas like Yarmouth and Shelburne on Saturday evening before continuing toward the Halifax area and the Annapolis Valley overnight.

“High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Utility outages may occur,” an update from the Canadian weather agency read, noting that the winds aren’t expected to be as aggressive as post-tropical storm Lee’s arrival in the region last month and are expected to subside on Sunday morning.

Philippe is now a post-tropical storm as it continues to move northward. Periods of rain and gusty winds are still expected over parts of the Maritimes this weekend. See our updated Tropical Cyclone Information Statement for more details: https://t.co/FeuVeMX82A pic.twitter.com/wlERCY9pQY — ECCC Canadian Hurricane Centre (@ECCC_CHC) October 6, 2023

Rainfall warnings are in effect for southwestern New Brunswick, as heavy precipitation of 40 to 60 millimetres is expected in Fredericton through Saint John overnight on Saturday.

New Brunswick’s eastern regions, through Moncton to Campbellton, will be subjected to “strong and gusty easterly winds” the following day as 80 kilometre per hour winds are forecasted through Sunday morning until the late afternoon.

Moderate amounts of rain are projected for western Nova Scotia on Saturday evening in the 30 to 40 millimetre range. Precipitation amounts will lessen as the weather system spreads eastward and reaches Halifax and the Annapolis Valley around midnight.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre said they don’t expect waves and the storm surge to be as bad as Lee, but the same stretch of coast will be impacted by Philippe.

“There could be some wave overwash and minor coastal flooding around high tide approximately 4:30 am,” the tropical cyclone information statement read, adding that the peak conditions will occur closer to low tide early on Sunday morning.

Marine areas south of Nova Scotia could see “significant” wave heights of up to eight metres on Saturday night before wavering off during the day on Sunday.

At around 9:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, the remnants of Philippe, combined with another subtropical low-pressure system, were located at about 750 kilometres south of Yarmouth and moving north-northwest at 40 kilometres per hour.

After the incoming weather system makes its way through the Maritimes, Philippe is forecasted to be “merged with a much larger third low pressure system” and move through Quebec.