Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Post-tropical storm Philippe bringing heavy winds, rain to Maritimes

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted October 7, 2023 10:31 am
Click to play video: 'Maritimers getting ready for tropical storm Philippe'
Maritimers getting ready for tropical storm Philippe
Maritimers are getting ready for another weekend of wet weather. Tropical storm Philippe has crews in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick ready to clean up what’s left behind. Zack Power reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Maritime residents are expected to experience some wet and windy conditions as post-tropical storm Philippe’s weather system approaches the region on Saturday.

In a wind warning issued from Environment Canada, the storm is forecasted to impact all Atlantic coastal communities throughout mainland Nova Scotia, including the Halifax area, with gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour.

The strongest winds are expected to reach Nova Scotia’s south shore in areas like Yarmouth and Shelburne on Saturday evening before continuing toward the Halifax area and the Annapolis Valley overnight.

“High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Utility outages may occur,” an update from the Canadian weather agency read, noting that the winds aren’t expected to be as aggressive as post-tropical storm Lee’s arrival in the region last month and are expected to subside on Sunday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Rainfall warnings are in effect for southwestern New Brunswick, as heavy precipitation of 40 to 60 millimetres is expected in Fredericton through Saint John overnight on Saturday.

New Brunswick’s eastern regions, through Moncton to Campbellton, will be subjected to “strong and gusty easterly winds” the following day as 80 kilometre per hour winds are forecasted through Sunday morning until the late afternoon.

Trending Now

Moderate amounts of rain are projected for western Nova Scotia on Saturday evening in the 30 to 40 millimetre range. Precipitation amounts will lessen as the weather system spreads eastward and reaches Halifax and the Annapolis Valley around midnight.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre said they don’t expect waves and the storm surge to be as bad as Lee, but the same stretch of coast will be impacted by Philippe.

Story continues below advertisement

“There could be some wave overwash and minor coastal flooding around high tide approximately 4:30 am,” the tropical cyclone information statement read, adding that the peak conditions will occur closer to low tide early on Sunday morning.

Marine areas south of Nova Scotia could see “significant” wave heights of up to eight metres on Saturday night before wavering off during the day on Sunday.

At around 9:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, the remnants of Philippe, combined with another subtropical low-pressure system, were located at about 750 kilometres south of Yarmouth and moving north-northwest at 40 kilometres per hour.

After the incoming weather system makes its way through the Maritimes, Philippe is forecasted to be “merged with a much larger third low pressure system” and move through Quebec.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices