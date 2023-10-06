Suspect from Brandon, Man. arrested for theft of vehicle

See more sharing options

A man from Brandon, Man., is in jail after a vehicle was stolen.

Thursday evening, Mounties said they got a report about an erratic driver on Highway 1 in the RM of Portage la Prairie, Man.

Police said they got the vehicle’s licence plate and saw it was associated with a stolen vehicle from Brandon.

Officers started patrolling, RCMP said, and found the vehicle in a parking lot on Crescent Road West in Portage la Prairie.

The driver was arrested without incident, authorities said.

The 29-year-old suspect faces several charges, including possession of property obtained by crime, failure to comply and driving without a valid driver’s licence under the Highway Traffic Act.