BC Ferries hires 4 new vice presidents, announces changes to operations

BC Ferries CEO said the company has “realigned” to support a renewed focus on meeting customer needs, while also planning for an “affordable, safe, and reliable” future.

That realignment includes the creation of three new operating divisions and hiring four new vice presidents.

The new divisions are: engineering, which will be led by new vice president Stephen Jones; marine operations, which will be led by new vice president Darren Johnston; and, customer experience, which will be led by new vice president Melanie Lucia.

“I believe the company is now better positioned to address the short and longer term challenges we face,” said BC Ferries CEO and President Nicolas Jimenez.

“From how we staff our business, to ensuring vessel reliability, maintaining our terminals, communicating with our customers, and strengthening our technology platforms, the company will remain focused on delivering the safest and best experience to customers up and down the coast.”

The changes will take effect Oct. 16 to allow for the transition of duties. The size of BC Ferries’ executive leadership team remains the same as a VP position vacated a year ago is now filled, BC Ferries officials said in a release.

The chair of the Southern Sunshine Coast Ferry Advisory Committee, Diana Mumford, is just hoping for better service.

“I’m not sure if it’s management heavy or it’s just the ineffectiveness of that management (that has led to poor service),” Mumford said.

Another change touted by BC Ferries is a robust communications department. However, BC Ferries did not respond to requests for comment regarding the changes made to its executive team.

The announcement of the changes comes just before one of the busiest weekends of the year for the ferry service. BC Ferries said it is expecting more than 380,000 passengers on its vessels this Thanksgiving weekend. Foot traffic is anticipated to be especially high due to post-secondary students travelling home for the holidays.

Following the long weekend, the Spirit of Vancouver Island vessel is set to be pulled from service for nice days. It will be the second vessel to be pulled, along with the Coastal Renaissance, which has been docked since August and is expected to return in December.