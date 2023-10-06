Homelessness supports announced by Saskatchewan government

Send this page to someone via email

Supportive housing spaces, emergency shelter spaces, enhanced community safety and outreach responses, and complex needs emergency shelter spaces have been announced by the Saskatchewan government as part of what it calls a “new provincial approach to homelessness.”

Some $40.2 million has been allocated over the next two years to create these targeted supports, with the province saying this is an integrated approach from the Ministries of Social Services, Health, and Corrections, Policing and Public Safety.

“Together, and with community partners, we will work to improve the lives of Saskatchewan people who are struggling with addictions and mental health challenges to support their transition to stable and supportive housing,” said Gene Makowsky, social services minister.

The province gave a list of supports across Saskatchewan:

155 new supportive housing spaces

120 new permanent emergency shelter spaces

30 new complex needs emergency shelter spaces

Some $7.16 million is going towards Regina and Saskatoon to create the supportive housing spaces. The province said these spaces provide on-site and visiting support as well as connection to wrap-around services.

“With an investment of $665,000 this fiscal year and up to $4 million in 2024-25 for operations we can ensure access to effective mental health and addictions services and programs in the supportive housing units,” said Tim McLeod, mental health and addictions minister.

Another $14.1 million will go to create emergency shelter spaces in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert and Moose Jaw, as well as other communities based on need.

The province said there will be roughly 500 permanent emergency shelter spaces available across the province this winter.

Community safety and outreach responses are receiving $19 million, which the province says will fund two complex needs emergency shelters in Regina and Saskatoon that will give a secure and medically supervised space for people to go to for up to 24 hours if they are intoxicated and could potentially be a danger to themselves or the public.

“Public safety is a critical part of addressing the needs of people experiencing homelessness and mental health and addictions issues,” said Paul Merriman, corrections, policing and public safety minister.

“By working together across government and within communities, we will build supports that protect our communities and help people overcome the challenges they may be facing.”

The province added that it will be working with municipalities to mitigate community safety issues around emergency shelters and will work to expand homelessness outreach services.

