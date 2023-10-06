SUV sought after hit and run in Guelph

See more sharing options

Guelph police are reporting no injuries after an SUV reportedly hit a cyclist and fled the area.

Police said emergency crews arrived at Edinburgh Road and Merion Street on Thursday afternoon.

They said a black Nissan Rogue hit the victim, causing the windshield on the vehicle to break.

The driver reportedly stopped to ask the cyclist if he was OK before leaving the area.

The SUV was last seen going south on Edinburgh Road.