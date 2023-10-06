Mild Manitoba temperatures expected into mid-October, climatologist says

Send this page to someone via email

The first week of October is almost behind us, but southern Manitoba should expect mild temperatures well into mid-month.

That’s according to David Phillips, senior climatologist at Environment and Climate Change Canada, who says temperatures may be falling — slowly — from some of September’s exceptional highs, but we’re not done with above-seasonal conditions quite yet.

“At this time of year, when you could be worried about killing frost and the first lasting snow cover, that doesn’t seem to be in the cards at all,” Phillips told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

Phillips said the entire country has dealt with record-breaking months all summer, in part due to warming oceans, which have contributed to stable weather patterns.

“It wasn’t a surprise that with the hot waters around the world — really, around the world, the oceans are like hot tubs — it was no surprise that September came out to be warm,” he said.

And while there’s a chance of some rain Saturday, the rest of the long weekend — and beyond — is looking very dry, which is likely good news for those in the agriculture business.

“You talk about the farmers wanting to dry out. … Well, there’s just nothing but dry weather,” Phillips said.

“Sunny, dry and seasonable. You can’t get much better than that.”