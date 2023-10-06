Thanksgiving 2023: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

As the Thanksgiving approaches, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed on the holiday in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.
What’s open and closed throughout Waterloo Region on Thanksgiving
The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.
GO Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule.
Grand River Transit will operate on a holiday service schedule. GRT customer service centres in Kitchener (105 King St. E.) and Cambridge (35 Ainslie St. S.) will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will close for an hour in mid-afternoon.
There will be regular curbside waste collection. Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed to residential drop-off.
All Region of Waterloo offices, children’s centres and employment resource centres will be closed.
All Beer and LCBO stores will be closed.
The annual Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 8:30 a.m. at the corner of Weber and Frederick streets in Kitchener and will travel up Weber Street to finish at the Bridgeport Plaza in Waterloo at around 10 a.m.
What’s open and closed in Cambridge on the Thanksgiving
The following are open in Cambridge on Monday:
- McDougall Cottage
- Time to fall back: When daylight saving time 2023 ends in Canada
- ‘Off the charts’ wage growth puts Bank of Canada in tough spot after jobs report
- Shopping for turkey? What to know about bird flu, prices ahead of Thanksgiving
- More Canadians giving up on owning a home, say it’s only for the rich: poll
The following are closed in Cambridge on Monday:
- Cambridge Centre for the Arts
- Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory
- All Idea Exchanges and arenas
- Cambridge City Hall
- William E. Pautler Centre
- Allan Reuter Centre
- David Durward Centre
- Ted Wake Centre
- John Dolson Centre
- W.G. Johnson Centre
What’s open and closed in Kitchener on Thanksgiving
City hall will be closed all weekend and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday.
The following will remain open Monday:
- Doon Valley and Rockway golf courses
- Activa Sportsplex will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Budd Park indoor soccer facility will be closed but the outdoor facilities will be open for scheduled rentals
- The Aud, Sportsworld Arena, Don McLaren Arena, Grand River Arena and Lions Arena will open for scheduled rentals
- Joseph Schneider Haus
The following are closed in Kitchener on Monday:
- Kitchener Market
- All libraries, indoor swimming pools and community centres
- TheMuseum
- Homer Watson House
- Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery
- Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum
What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Thanksgiving
The following are open in Waterloo on Monday:
- RIM Park – the building will open at 7 a.m. however programming will not begin until 4 p.m.
The following are closed in Waterloo on Monday:
- Albert McCormick Community Centre
- Bechtel Park Manulife Soccer and Sports Centre
- WMRC Community Pavilion
- Moses Springer Community Centre
- Waterloo City Hall
- Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex and Swimplex
- Waterloo Service Centre
Comments