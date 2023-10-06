Thanksgiving 2023: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

See more sharing options

As the Thanksgiving approaches, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed on the holiday in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

GO Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule.

Grand River Transit will operate on a holiday service schedule. GRT customer service centres in Kitchener (105 King St. E.) and Cambridge (35 Ainslie St. S.) will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will close for an hour in mid-afternoon.

There will be regular curbside waste collection. Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed to residential drop-off.

All Region of Waterloo offices, children’s centres and employment resource centres will be closed.

All Beer and LCBO stores will be closed.

The annual Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 8:30 a.m. at the corner of Weber and Frederick streets in Kitchener and will travel up Weber Street to finish at the Bridgeport Plaza in Waterloo at around 10 a.m.

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on the Thanksgiving

The following are open in Cambridge on Monday:

McDougall Cottage

The following are closed in Cambridge on Monday:

Cambridge Centre for the Arts

Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory

All Idea Exchanges and arenas

Cambridge City Hall

William E. Pautler Centre

Allan Reuter Centre

David Durward Centre

Ted Wake Centre

John Dolson Centre

W.G. Johnson Centre

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on Thanksgiving

City hall will be closed all weekend and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday.

The following will remain open Monday:

Doon Valley and Rockway golf courses

Activa Sportsplex will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Budd Park indoor soccer facility will be closed but the outdoor facilities will be open for scheduled rentals

The Aud, Sportsworld Arena, Don McLaren Arena, Grand River Arena and Lions Arena will open for scheduled rentals

Joseph Schneider Haus

The following are closed in Kitchener on Monday:

Kitchener Market

All libraries, indoor swimming pools and community centres

TheMuseum

Homer Watson House

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery

Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Thanksgiving

The following are open in Waterloo on Monday:

RIM Park – the building will open at 7 a.m. however programming will not begin until 4 p.m.

The following are closed in Waterloo on Monday: