Canada

Police watchdog investigating shooting of suspect in Saint John, N.B.

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2023 7:38 am
Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Oct. 5
Global News at 6 New Brunswick from Oct. 5, 2023.
New Brunswick’s police watchdog has been called in following an officer-involved shooting in Saint John.

Officers were called to the Mecklenburg Street and Wentworth Street area shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a man with a gun causing damage to property.

Police say when officers arrived, they were confronted by the armed suspect who ignored their commands.

Police say as a result, one officer discharged his firearm and another officer used additional force to stop the suspect.

The 46-year-old suspect was taken to hospital where he remains with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured during the incident and the Saint John Police are fully co-operating with the Serious Incident Response Team, who have taken control of the investigation.

SiRT is an investigative agency, independent of the police, whose mandate is to investigate matters that involve death, serious injury, sexual assault and domestic violence or other matters of significant public interest that may have arisen from the actions of any police officer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2023.

