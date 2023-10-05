Menu

Investigations

Manitoba’s police watchdog investigates assault allegation against The Pas RCMP

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted October 5, 2023 1:31 pm
Manitoba's police watchdog is looking into an allegation of an assault by The Pas RCMP officers. View image in full screen
Manitoba's police watchdog is looking into an allegation of an assault by The Pas RCMP officers. Global News / Files
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) is looking into an allegation of an assault by on-duty Mounties in The Pas, Man.

The IIU said The Pas RCMP reported the incident on Wednesday.

Police responded to a call on Sept. 29 about a fight between two women, the watchdog said.

Officers “met one of the females who was taken into custody after a brief struggle and later released,” the IIU said. The detachment got a call from the same woman two days later, wanting to make a formal complaint.

Anyone who has more information or footage that will help the investigation is asked to call the IIU toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.

The investigation is ongoing.

