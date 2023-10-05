Manitoba’s police watchdog investigates assault allegation against The Pas RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) is looking into an allegation of an assault by on-duty Mounties in The Pas, Man.

The IIU said The Pas RCMP reported the incident on Wednesday.

Police responded to a call on Sept. 29 about a fight between two women, the watchdog said.

Officers “met one of the females who was taken into custody after a brief struggle and later released,” the IIU said. The detachment got a call from the same woman two days later, wanting to make a formal complaint.

Anyone who has more information or footage that will help the investigation is asked to call the IIU toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.

The investigation is ongoing.