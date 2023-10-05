Guernsey, Sask. 2019 train derailment caused by broken rail, TSB report says

Send this page to someone via email

Results of an investigation into a train derailment in Guernsey, Sask., back in 2019 that resulted in the spill of 1.77 million litres of crude oil showed that a rail likely failed from a previous train.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said a Canadian Pacific Railway Company freight train crew noticed a gap in the rail near the Wolverine Road crossing on Dec. 9, 2019, and a train-initiated emergency brake application happened as the locomotive crossed the gap.

0:59 Train spills off tracks near Biggar, Sask.

The report said crew members saw a large explosion behind them as the head-end locomotive and first car separated from the train.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 33 cars derailed, 20 of which broke open and ignited, resulting in a large pool fire that burned for almost 24 hours.

The report noted there were no injuries and no evacuations required.

It added that despite regular track visual inspection and ultrasonic rail flaw detection testing that exceeded the regulation requirements, the broken rail wasn’t found before the train arrived.

Rail safety advisories were given to Transport Canada from the Transportation Safety Board and the rail industry was instructed to make revisions to safety rules.

The TSB said that since the incident, CP Rail has implemented safety measures including upgraded infrastructure.