U.S. News

Ring doorbell company launches $1M alien-spotting competition

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted October 5, 2023 1:27 pm
A fake alien appears in a Ring doorbell still. View image in full screen
FILE - A CGI alien is seen in this doctored Ring camera image. Ring on Oct. 4, 2023, launched a competition encouraging uses to submit extraterrestrial footage captured from their home security systems in order to be entered to win US$1 million. Ring press release
If an alien knocks on your door this month, you could become a whole lot richer.

Ring, the home security company best-known for its titular line of smart doorbells, on Wednesday launched a new, out-of-this-world challenge to find proof of extraterrestrial life.

The challenge, appropriately named the “Million Dollar Search for Extraterrestrials,” encourages users of the Ring doorbell to capture “unaltered scientific evidence of a real extraterrestrial lifeform” with their Ring device. The grand prize for capturing footage of an alien is an impressive US$1 million.

“Ring Mission Control here,” the company wrote in a press release. “Sensors have been picking up signs of unidentified life forms in the Neighborhood Nebula, and we want you to investigate.”

The home security company maintained “there’s a possibility that Extraterrestrial activity could be happening right outside your front door.”

“Whether it’s a video of an Extraterrestrial walking (or flying?) up your driveway and asking for directions or an unidentifiable lifeform exhibiting unusual and extraordinary behavior in your backyard—submit your best footage!”

All Ring-captured footage will be reviewed by a space and extraterrestrial expert to prove its legitimacy, the company claimed.

Even if your Ring doorbell doesn’t spot an alien, you can still get in on the fun. Ring is also accepting creative homemade interpretations of alien sightings. Ring doorbell users have been encouraged to dress up and reenact an extraterrestrial sighting on their security cameras to be entered to win an “Out of this World” prize — a US$500 Amazon gift card.

Homemade extraterrestrial sightings will be judged on creativity, humour and the level of engagement with a Ring device.

“Alien costumes and accessories, homemade spacecrafts, and Extraterrestrial-inspired communication with your Ring device are highly encouraged,” the company wrote.

Video evidence of extraterrestrial life — and homemade alien footage — captured on a Ring camera can be submitted to ringmilliondollarsighting.com.

The Million Dollar Search for Extraterrestrials began on Wednesday and will accept entries until Nov. 3.

Should someone win the single US$1-million prize, they will be awarded annuity payments of US$50,000 for two decades. (Not to mention bragging rights for successfully capturing extraterrestrial footage.)

Unfortunately, the contest is open to only American residents who are over the age of 18 and own a Ring doorbell. Canadians who get ding-dong-ditched by an alien will unfortunately have to find another way to capitalize on the sighting.

As part of the Million Dollar Search for Extraterrestrials, Ring has also released intergalactic “quick reply” functions for their doorbells. With the new alien-inspired quick replies, a guest at your door can be greeted with a space-age warning. One such quick reply demands: “Earthing, state your business. Your transmission will be beamed to your cosmic colleague momentarily.”

Ring is owned by Amazon.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

