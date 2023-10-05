Lower Mainland gas prices plummet Thursday to $1.829 a litre

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers in the Lower Mainland are saving money Thursday morning as gas prices have dropped significantly over the past few days.

Prices at the pumps were seen as low as $182.9 a litre at some stations.

Just a couple of days ago, prices were more than 20 cents a litre higher.

2:05 Metro Vancouver drivers feeling the pinch of rising gas prices

Gas analyst Dan McTeague credits the massive drop to what is happening in California.

“The state of California decided to allow all gasoline imported into the state to be made available for sale,” he told Global News.

“We’ve seen (a drop like this) about a year ago. It is also timed with the switchover from summer to winter gasoline. There is plenty of supply (right now).”

Another drop is expected on Friday, where prices may fall as low as $176.00 cents per litre.

B.C.’s South Coast has not seen gas prices this low since February.