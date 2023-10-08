Menu

Canada

What’s open and closed in Halifax on Thanksgiving Monday

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted October 8, 2023 7:00 am
Many business and services will be closed as Thanksgiving Monday is a designated retail closing day in Nova Scotia. View image in full screen
Many business and services will be closed as Thanksgiving Monday is a designated retail closing day in Nova Scotia. Getty Images
Thanksgiving Day is a designated retail closing day in Nova Scotia, which means most businesses and services will be closed or operating on reduced hours on Monday.

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed this long weekend in the Halifax area.

Halifax Transit and transportation 

All Halifax Transit buses will operate on reduced holiday hours during Thanksgiving Monday.

The Alderney Ferry will also be operating on a holiday schedule, with the first trip departing at 7:30 a.m. from the Alderney Ferry Terminal in Dartmouth. The Woodside ferry doesn’t run on holidays.

The full schedule can be accessed at halifax.ca.

Parking

All on-street parking meters will be free on Monday.

Grocery, pharmacies and liquor stores

All Sobeys, Atlantic Superstore, Costco and Walmart locations are closed on Thanksgiving Monday.

All NSLC outlets will be closed on Monday.

Pharmacies may have reduced hours on Monday.

Private beer and liquor stores may be open with adjusted hours. Check with individual stores.

Malls

All malls, including the Halifax Shopping Centre, Park Lane Mall, Scotia Square Mall, Mic Mac Mall and Sunnyside Mall will be closed Monday.

Banks

Scotiabank, TD, BMO, and all other major banking institutions will be closed to the public on Monday.

Garbage Collection

There will be no garbage collection throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality on Monday, as it will instead occur on Saturday.

“The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility and Materials Recovery Facility will be closed on Monday, October 9 but will be open on Saturday, October 7 for regular business hours,” a release from the municipality said.

Libraries and recreation

All Halifax public library branches will be closed on Monday.

Most municipally operated recreational facilities will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday, although the Emera Oval and Sackville Sports Stadium will remain open depending on weather.

Customer Contact Centres

The municipality’s 311 contact centre and in-person customer service centres will be closed on Monday, although urgent calls can still be reported. Regular operating hours will resume on Tuesday.

Canada Post

Mail collection and delivery are cancelled on Monday.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

